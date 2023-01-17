VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $138.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW opened at $124.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

