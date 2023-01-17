DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $130.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

