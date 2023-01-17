Analysts Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) PT at $43.73

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.73.

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.38 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

