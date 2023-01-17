Brokerages Set ITV plc (LON:ITV) Price Target at GBX 95.80

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 95.80 ($1.17).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.68) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.85) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV Price Performance

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 80.40 ($0.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.23. ITV has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124 ($1.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 670.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITV

About ITV

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,600.25 ($3,172.97).

(Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.