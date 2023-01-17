Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Target Price at $42.33

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

GBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.87 million, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.30 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

In related news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $784,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 283,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

