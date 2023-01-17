Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $29.33

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.34. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. Equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.25%.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

