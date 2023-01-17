Evercore ISI Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $17.00

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2023

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after buying an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.