Evercore ISI Boosts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $17.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAL. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,916,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,307,000 after buying an additional 7,146,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

