Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($168.48) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($217.39) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €115.32 ($125.35) on Monday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($108.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is €112.71 and its 200-day moving average is €104.54.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

