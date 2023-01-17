Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.63) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.70) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.11) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.46) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.81 ($9.57) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €6.75. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.25 ($5.71) and a 1 year high of €8.07 ($8.77).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

