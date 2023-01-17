Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Lowered to CHF 66 at UBS Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from CHF 70 to CHF 66 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Logitech International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.45.

Logitech International Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $54.74 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

