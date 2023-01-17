Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($126.09) price target on Vinci in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($128.26) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €116.00 ($126.09) target price on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Performance

DG opened at €101.10 ($109.89) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.97. Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($96.52).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.