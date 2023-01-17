Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $5.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.02. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NOC opened at $461.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.55. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,756,624,000 after acquiring an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

