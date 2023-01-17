Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOLD. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.99.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

