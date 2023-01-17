Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VSE

In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VSE Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. VSE has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.46.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

