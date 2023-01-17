Brokerages Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling at VSE
In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VSE Stock Performance
VSE stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.68. VSE has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.46.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.18%. Research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
VSE Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 17.47%.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
