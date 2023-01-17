IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.65.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,101,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 685,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

