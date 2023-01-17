Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.13.
NYSE:EGO opened at $9.03 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
