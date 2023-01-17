Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$17.50 at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 137.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 125.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,824,000 after purchasing an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,624,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,563,000 after purchasing an additional 446,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,569 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,233,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,776,000 after acquiring an additional 334,176 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.