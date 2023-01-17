Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $121.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.06.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

