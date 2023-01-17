Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $29.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several research firms have commented on MRNS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 420,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.60% and a negative net margin of 77.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

