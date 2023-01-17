Brokerages Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $17.00

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $138,000.

Big Lots Stock Down 5.9 %

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Shares of BIG stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.94%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

