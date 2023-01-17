Analysts Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Target Price at C$9.72

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on SES shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,446,441.47.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.5 %

SES opened at C$7.66 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.77 million. Research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

