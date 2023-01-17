TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives $123.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.63.

A number of research firms have commented on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,953,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock worth $2,660,424. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 229,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after purchasing an additional 205,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

SNX opened at $111.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.29.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

