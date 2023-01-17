Brokerages Set Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$43.77

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Lightspeed Commerce Price Performance

TSE:LSPD opened at C$21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of C$17.27 and a 1 year high of C$46.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

