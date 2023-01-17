Analysts Set Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Price Target at GBX 351.25

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.27).

ROR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.15) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.78) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

LON:ROR opened at GBX 332.60 ($4.06) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 305.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.75) and a one year high of GBX 353.40 ($4.31). The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 3,695.56.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

