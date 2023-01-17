Brokerages Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price at $53.33

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.01. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

