Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $28.25

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Magda Marquet purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $527.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 284.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

