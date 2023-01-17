Brokerages Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $28.25

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Magda Marquet purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $527.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.50.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.43% and a negative net margin of 284.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
