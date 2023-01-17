Analysts Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target at $237.06

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.06.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.48 and its 200 day moving average is $204.92. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

