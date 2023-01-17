Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Price Target at $54.41

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.41.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.