Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $194.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ADI opened at $168.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.36 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

