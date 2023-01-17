Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) PT at $41.80

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

TX has been the subject of several research reports. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ternium by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 6,399.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,429,000 after buying an additional 1,044,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. Ternium has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.92). Ternium had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

See Also

