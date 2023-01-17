Brokerages Set Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Target Price at C$58.00

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$44.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 25.95.

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$141.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

