Brokerages Set HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $390.55

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.55.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 1.56. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $596.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $13,555,190. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.