Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $54.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shopify Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $112.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

