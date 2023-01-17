Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $43.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,375,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,877,000 after acquiring an additional 481,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.06 and a beta of 0.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

