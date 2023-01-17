GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $74.00 at Loop Capital

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $91.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.