Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. Citigroup decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Syneos Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.60.

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH opened at $34.91 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $92.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Syneos Health by 39.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Syneos Health by 1,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

