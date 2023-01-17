Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DCFC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered Tritium DCFC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.17.

Tritium DCFC stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. Tritium DCFC has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

