IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IEX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.17.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $238.90 on Friday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.