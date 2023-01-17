IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IEX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.17.
IDEX Price Performance
IDEX stock opened at $238.90 on Friday. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.
IDEX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
