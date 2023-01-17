Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.69.
NYSE FTV opened at $67.43 on Friday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.
In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
