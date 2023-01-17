Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Mizuho

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS opened at $33.87 on Friday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

