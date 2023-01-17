Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.36.

DOV stock opened at $144.39 on Friday. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day moving average is $130.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,530,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,036,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,431,000 after acquiring an additional 78,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

