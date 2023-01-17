Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

FPI opened at $13.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $724.33 million, a PE ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.76. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

