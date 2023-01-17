Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $168.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $164.45 on Friday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $171.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.68.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

