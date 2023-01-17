Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $400.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $308.43.

NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.12. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $538.37.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

