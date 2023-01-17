Barclays Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $394.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $445.00 to $394.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LULU. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $404.46.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.00. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.