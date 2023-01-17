Robert W. Baird Cuts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $266.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.73.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IQV opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 39,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.