Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JCI opened at $68.83 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

