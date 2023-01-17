Analyzing SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) & VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of VeriSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and VeriSign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 16.65 -$8.20 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.33 billion 17.08 $784.83 million $7.52 28.45

Analyst Recommendations

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SaverOne 2014 and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A VeriSign 0 0 2 0 3.00

VeriSign has a consensus price target of $254.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.74%. Given VeriSign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VeriSign is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Profitability

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 59.07% -47.71% 35.43%

Summary

VeriSign beats SaverOne 2014 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

(Get Rating)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995, and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.