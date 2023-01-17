TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) & Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Head-To-Head Survey

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Rating) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Westwater Resources and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwater Resources N/A -8.76% -8.08% TMC the metals N/A -100.54% -70.60%

Volatility & Risk

Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$16.14 million ($0.29) -3.62 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$141.30 million ($0.35) -2.43

This table compares Westwater Resources and TMC the metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Westwater Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TMC the metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of TMC the metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Westwater Resources and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A TMC the metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Westwater Resources beats TMC the metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwater Resources

(Get Rating)

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About TMC the metals

(Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. TMC the metals company Inc., through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.