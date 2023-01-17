Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Target Price at 30.70

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 30.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 13,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.62, for a total transaction of 299,501.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,535 shares in the company, valued at 1,460,106.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,820 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,819. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in Endeavor Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 47.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,844,000 after acquiring an additional 587,104 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDR opened at 21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 21.44 and a 200 day moving average of 21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 33.44.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.34 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Recommended Stories

